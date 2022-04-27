Dec. 14, 1930 — April 14, 2022
Joyce Delaine (Gault) Anderson, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Diamond Willow. She spent her final days surrounded by her loved ones. She was 91 years old.
She was born Dec. 14, 1930, in Duluth to her late parents, Charles Raymond and Anna (Ruhnke) Gault. She was raised in Wrenshall, where she attended school and was a cheerleader and homecoming queen, graduating as a Wren. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Donald A. Anderson on March 28, 1953.
She worked at Traveler’s Insurance, Carlton County Extension office and put many years in at Anderson Dairy in Carlton, where they had a creamery and farm.
In 1969 the couple moved to Kettle River, where they continued farming and raising their children. She was known for her daily home cooked meals with an extra plate for anyone who needed. Being a 4-H leader for many years, she always had children’s books to read with any child and enjoyed spending time with children, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles, August, Otto and Walter Gault; sisters, Helen (Gault) Anderson, Anna (Gault) Olson and Rae (Gault) Meier; and granddaughter, Brianne Grimm.
She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband of 69 years, Donald; four children, Donald Anderson, Jr., John Anderson and Keith Anderson all of Kettle River, Nancy (Rodney) Grimm of Moose Lake; grandchildren, Robert Grimm of Kettle River, Jeremy (Jessica) Grimm of Moose Lake, Tricia (Daniel) Rodenborg of Askov, Melissa (John) Stevens of Moose Lake; great grandchildren, Aaron and Raelynn Grimm, Kenzie, Alayna and Kaylee Grimm, Annie, Karleigh, Kynleigh and Aubreigh Rodenborg, Jessica, John Jr., Hunter and Nick Stevens; and numerous relatives and friends who loved her very much.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Barnum United Methodist Church with visitation from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later time.
A special thank you to Diamond Willow staff, Kindred Hospice, United Methodist Church of Barnum and Kendall Carlson.
