Oct. 16, 1937 - Jan. 24, 2023
John M. Kulstad, 85, Sturgeon Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. He was born on Oct. 16, 1937 in Halstad, to Jake and Sirjie Kulstad.
John grew up in Halstad, graduating from Halstad High School in 1955. He attended NDSU for a short time before entering the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War. In 1962, John continued his education, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from NDSU.
He worked for Hennepin County as a parole officer from 1965 until 1970. John married Barbara Green on Feb. 2, 1970 in Minneapolis. They moved to Willow River where John began his 37-year career with the MN Department of Corrections at the Willow River Camp, retiring in 1997.
He was a member of the Sandstone Golf Club where he developed many close friendships through the years. John also enjoyed fishing. He made yearly trips to Canada fishing Lac Seul with Barb and their close friends, spent many days at their cabin on Lake Winnie, and also just loved lake life on Sturgeon Lake.
John also liked bird hunting and always had a special dog as his hunting partner. He was known for going for drives whether it was to see the countryside or to grab a hotdog at the golf course.
John’s favorite thing was his family. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed supporting them by watching their sporting events or sharing stories. John will forever be known for having a wry sense of humor that would make family and friends smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Jake and Sirjie Kulstad.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years; Barbara; two children; Jake (Kristen) Kulstad and Sonja (Tony) Roach; grandchildren whom John cherished; Hannah and Robbie Roach, Ted and Alice Kulstad-LIndgren; sister; Marianne (Richard) Hilleren; many close friends who are fishing and golfing buddies.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. A brief visitation will also happen from noon - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at HHK Funeral Home. Everyone is encouraged to come and celebrate John’s life from 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Hope Lutheran Church Social Hall, Moose Lake.
We will have a short service and a time of story sharing at 2 p.m. We want the celebration of John’s life to be a happy time and want to hear those stories of his unique, witty sense of humor created during his wonderful life.
Please join us for some food, fellowship, and great stories of John’s legacy. In lieu of flowers, take a kid fishing, bring them somewhere special, or do something special for someone to keep John’s legacy living everyday.
A graveside interment will be held later this year.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.