image1.jpeg

March 31, 1963 - Oct. 2, 2022

John Eugene Mundell, age 59, of Deerfield, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison Wisconsin. He was born on March 31, 1963, in Sandstone. John was the son of Dale and Jeanette (Paulson) Mundell.

