John Eugene Mundell, age 59, of Deerfield, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison Wisconsin. He was born on March 31, 1963, in Sandstone. John was the son of Dale and Jeanette (Paulson) Mundell.
John graduated from Barnum High School in 1982 and then the University of Wisconsin-Superior where he received his bachelor and master’s degree in behavioral science.
John gave so much of himself and chose a career path where he could help others, especially individuals with disabilities. He enjoyed singing, dancing and simply having a good time. John was very artistic and created many stained-glass items, paintings and drawings. He made many people happy with the smile he always had on his face.
John is survived by his daughter, Annalyse (Zachary Gilbertson) Mundell; former wife, Deb Mundell; mother, Jeanette; four sisters, Susie (Mike) Jurek, Dale (Tom Munson) Mundell-Gould, Jana Mundell and Lynn (Christopher) Muszynski; two brothers, Vince (Brenda) Mundell, Lonnie (Angie) Mundell; grandchildren, Bentley and Jonathan; several aunts, uncles, cousins and 28 nieces and nephews and many, many friends that loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale; daughter, Ashley Mundell; and brother Brad Mills.
A celebration of life is being organized and will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
