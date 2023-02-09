May 13, 1933 - Feb. 3, 2023
Joanne Lee Jungers, 89, Moose Lake, entered eternal rest and was reunited with her husband, Bill, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
She was born on May 13, 1933 in Moose Lake to Arthur and Ada (Henderson) Johnson.
Joanne grew up in Moose Lake and attended Moose Lake High School, graduating in 1951.
On March 21, 1953, Joanne married William “Bill” Jungers in Moose Lake. After the wedding, they drove to Alaska and made their home in Platinum.
In 1954, they moved back to Moose Lake where Joanne became a mom and homemaker. She worked at Kettle River School and owned a small cleaning business. Joanne was a very dedicated wife and a wonderful provider for her children.
She created a stable home environment that always allowed her children to see what a great team she and Bill made as husband wife. Joanne was member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Guild, Red Hat Society and was an avid bridge player often playing twice a week. Joanne continued her nurturing personality through life by being a cherished grandma to 74 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, William in 2007; two daughters: Lynn Kelley and Betsy Hattenberger; daughter-in-law: Kyle Jungers; brother: Roger Johnson; and a sister: Beverly Ellefson.
She will be lovingly remembered by her eight surviving children: Lee Ellen (Jeff) Olson; Jon (Ann) Jungers; Steven (Sylvia) Jungers; Stacia (Paul) Partezana; Jennifer (Dean) Kuhlman; Jamie (Cindy) Jungers; Joel (Lolita) Jungers; and Scott Jungers; 33 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
According to Joanne’s wishes, no services will be held. A graveside service will be held in the summer when they inter Joanne’s cremains next to William in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Moose Lake.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
