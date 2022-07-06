Joan “JoAn” Joyce Thompson, 87, of Barnum and Apache Junction Ariz., died peacefully on Sept. 30. She was born Jan. 27, 1934 in Barnum to Helen and Edward Simpon, where she lived her life until she and her husband became snowbirds in 2021 and spent winters in Arizona.
Joan married her high school sweetheart, Roger Thompson. They were married for 67 years before his passing in 2019.
Joan embodied “home is where the heart is” and welcomed everyone in. She enjoyed hosting and visiting with family and friends. She was devoted to the Barnum community and she and her husband supported high school athletics throughout the years and have funded the Roger & Joan Thompson Scholarship for Barnum High school seniors.
She was a member of the Barnum Methodist church and continued to enjoy Sunday services and Wednesday Holy Fika virtually while living in Arizona.
She is survived by her daughter, Patti (Bob) Larson, son Bruce Thompson, grandchildren; Ryan (AnnaLisa) Larson, Elizabeth Larson, Brian (Margie) Thompson and Michelle (Eric) Nilsson. Great-grandchildren, Annika and Nora Larson and Brennan, AJ and Luke Nilsson. She had special relationships with her sister-in- law Rosanne Thompson, special friends Robin and Lou Paulson, many neices, nephews, cousins and her “lake” friends.
Donations can be made out to the Roger & Joan Thompson Scholarship fund for Barnum High School seniors or the Barnum Community Church.
Her celebraion of life is being held at 11 a.m., Sat., July 16, 2022 at the Barnum Community Church. She requested that we schedule her celebration in the summer so that we could all spend time at the lake and enjoy our time together.
