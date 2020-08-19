Joan “Joann” Hahn, 82, of Moose Lake, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Mercy Hospital, Moose Lake. She was born in Centuria, WI to Mike Hahn and Letha Stone Eklum and grew up in the Milltown, WI area. Joann thoroughly enjoyed waitressing her whole life and often bonded with her regular customers. She also enjoyed traveling and living throughout the United States including Minnesota, Las Vegas, Florida, and Tennessee. Joann loved children and often babysat over the years as well. She was a hard worker and enjoyed old country music and dancing to polkas, especially with her sisters. Joan liked to cook and bake for her family and friends and was well known for never missing a good garage sale.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband: Roger Johnson; and four siblings: Ronald Hahn, Sally Larson, Elaine Janke, and Walter “Butch” Swanson, Jr.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Nina Portinga, Dawn Lesnau, Wendy Schmidt, and Penny Johnson; partner in life: Russell Gibson and his daughter: Sheila Ives; siblings: John Hahn, Bill Swanson, Brad Baskin, Edith Swagger, Irene Mastrelli, and Ruth Burgess; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 4 PM in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. The family requests that any flowers be perennials that can be used in a garden that will be planted in Joann’s memory.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.