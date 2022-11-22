Tomczak, Jerome obit.jpg

Aug. 7, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2022

Jerome Gregory Tomczak, 88, lifelong resident of Split Rock Twp., was reunited in heaven with his dear wife, Regina, after his death on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at his family farmstead.  He was born on Aug. 7, 1934 in Split Rock Twp. on the family farm to Steve and Adelaide Tomczak.  Jerome attended the Lincoln School and later Moose Lake High School graduating in 1953.  He farmed with his parents on the family dairy farm through the years.  On June 3, 1972, Jerome married Regina Bukowski in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Split Rock Twp.  They lived on the family farm and continued dairy farming until switching to beef cattle in the 1980’s.  He liked to hunt and make hay.  

