Jerome Gregory Tomczak, 88, lifelong resident of Split Rock Twp., was reunited in heaven with his dear wife, Regina, after his death on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at his family farmstead. He was born on Aug. 7, 1934 in Split Rock Twp. on the family farm to Steve and Adelaide Tomczak. Jerome attended the Lincoln School and later Moose Lake High School graduating in 1953. He farmed with his parents on the family dairy farm through the years. On June 3, 1972, Jerome married Regina Bukowski in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Split Rock Twp. They lived on the family farm and continued dairy farming until switching to beef cattle in the 1980’s. He liked to hunt and make hay.
Jerome loved his family with a passion and always was willing to lend a helping hand to those with a need. He was very active at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Jerome was a faithful servant and prayed the Rosary whenever he could. He lived a simple life on his own terms at the family farmstead where his hard work and dedication took care of the farm that meant so much to him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Regina; parents: Steve and Adelaide Tomczak; two brothers; Carl Tomczak and Clarence Tomczak; and three sisters: Dorothy Janke, Jean Florek, and Isabelle Tomczak.
Jerome will be remembered by his sister, Cora Ballou; brother: Gregory Tomczak; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Knights of Columbus will say the rosary at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Chapel, Split Rock Twp. followed by a memorial mass at noon at the church. Inurnment will be in Sacred Heart National Cemetery, Silver Twp. A lunch will follow at the Star Club.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
