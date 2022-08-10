0

May 11, 1937 - July 29, 2022

Janice (Hovland) Benrud, 85, originally of Moose Lake, passed away peacefully with her granddaughter Sophia and her daughter Ann by her side on Friday, July 29, 2022, in St. Paul. As was the family’s desire and commitment, Janice spent the last years of her life living with family—children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—as they all shared in her Alzheimer’s journey, shining a light on all the joy, laughter, and love she still embodied. A bout of COVID-19 was too much for her compromised system to handle. Janice prided herself in being a “farm girl” and held a lifelong enchantment for the farm life she grew up in. She loved the Western Minnesota waving hills of wheat, the oak tree silhouettes, and the sunsets that spanned the rolling countryside. 

