Jan Webinger of Willow River passed away peacefully into heaven on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at the age of 82 at her home.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 20, 2022 at the Rutledge Community Center Hwy 61 and Main St.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 20, 2022 at the Rutledge Community Center Hwy 61 and Main St.
