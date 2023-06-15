o

Oct. 3, 1949 - Jan. 13, 2023

James Richard Hosmer, 73, resident of Barnum, died peacefully in his home on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. He was born in Park Rapids on Oct. 3, 1949 to Orie and Marvel (Bergstrom) Hosmer.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0