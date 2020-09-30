James Newman

James Russell Newman, 84, of Barnum, died peacefully on September 25, 2020.
Jim was born on June 16, 1936 to Charles and Muriel Newman. He attended Barnum High School where he played football and basketball. His love of sports carried throughout his life as he attended his children’s and grandchildren’s games. He served in the Army for 2 years. After receiving an honorable discharge he married Evelyn Olson. On October 24 they would have celebrated 61 years of marriage. They owned and operated Jims Inn for 3 years. He started farming on his family’s homestead while also running two successful businesses. He served on the Barnum school board for 16 years and worked tirelessly to build the new high school. He loved his tractors and enjoyed showing them off at the County fair where he was superintendent of the tractor barn. After semi-retirement Jim enjoyed visiting with his many friends at the local diner.
Proceeded in death by his parents; brothers: Clem (Irene) Newman, Harold (Vi) Newman, Roger (Winnie) Newman, Herman (Carol) Newman, Kenny (Lee Ann) Newman, Gordon (Alice) Newman. Sisters: Avis Newman, Janice (Allan) Mapes, Joyce (Bob) Christopherson.
Jim is survived by his wife Evelyn, children: Tony (Dawn) Newman of Barnum, MN, Richard (Corina) Newman of Barnum, MN, Jodi (Dean) Robinson Circle Pines, MN, Jennifer (Mike) Soergel of Baldwin WI. His beloved grandchildren: Skylar Newman, Lily Newman, Katrina (Kurt) Moody, Justin Newman, Jessica (Andrew) Youngren, Brandon Newman, Emma Robinson, Matthew Robinson, John Soergel, Lauren Soergel, Joseph Soergel, great-grand daughter Mya Moody. Sister Carol (Joe) Watts and many nieces and nephews.
You may view the livestream service by going to the Barnum Community Church Facebook page.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette 10.1.20)
