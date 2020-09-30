Mamie Irene McTaggart, 96, resident of Moose Lake, died peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Augustana Care Center in Moose Lake. She was born on October 5, 1923, in Watertown, South Dakota to Lorenzo and Mamie Struckman.
Irene attended Northern State Teachers’ College in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She then taught elementary students in South Dakota for 18 years, which included a one-room schoolhouse where she taught her sons. She earned her Master’s Degree in Guidance and spent four years as a guidance counselor in Yankton, South Dakota.
Irene married Alton Peterson in 1944. They had two sons, Alan and Rory. In 1972, Irene moved to Finlayson, Minnesota to be near her son Alan and his family. She taught in the Department of Corrections Vocational School in Willow River for eight years and then taught at Sandstone Elementary for eleven years. Irene retired in 1986. In 1991 she met and married Robert “Jim” McTaggart and enjoyed snow-birding in Panama City Beach, Florida, and Mission, Texas, for many years.
Irene was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, and for many years she was involved in church group activities such as Women of Hope, Martha & Mary Circle. She also served on the Church board. Irene enjoyed walking, reading, tending her flower gardens, bird watching, traveling, watching the San Antonio Spurs play basketball, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Alton Peterson and Robert “Jim” McTaggart; brothers George, Howard and Gerald; Sisters-in-law Marjorie, Ellen and Della; Brother-in-law, Ronald Ackman; and sons Alan and Rory Peterson.
She is survived by a sister, Shirley Ackman; three grandchildren, Troy (Jan) Peterson, Tonya (Jason) Benzie, Tiffany (Mark) McIntyre; great granddaughters, Josie and Jamie Benzie, daughter-in-law Roxe Peterson and Wynne Lucas, long-time partner of Rory Peterson.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 17, 2020 at H-ope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until the 3:00 P.M. service.
Social distancing and masks will be required while attending the visitation and service. Arrangements by Hamlin- Hansen – Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette 10.1.20)
