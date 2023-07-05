Irene M. Peterson, 87, Barnum, died peacefully on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1935 in Mahtowa to Herbert and Jennie Olson. Irene grew up east of Barnum and attended Central School. She worked as a nanny in West Duluth and later worked at Wood Conversion/Conwed (USG) in Cloquet for 16 years.
On Dec. 27, 1969, Irene married Donald D. Peterson in Barnum. After their daughter, Kelly Jo was born, Irene became a stay-at-home mom and homemaker through the years. She volunteered as a room mother at Barnum Elementary School, chaperoned many school field trips, and was an assistant Girl Scout Leader. Irene also liked to gather with her homemaker group friends.
She loved flower gardening, baking, word search puzzles, and putting jigsaw puzzles together with her granddaughter, Ava. Irene always had the coffee on to entertain family and friends that would stop by. Her true joy in life was being a “grammy” to her grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Donald on May 27, 2023; parents, Herbert and Jennie Olson; grandparents, Gust and Hilma Olson and Karl Hjalmer and Hulda Lahti; brother and sister-in-law, Gunnard and Annetta Olson; sister-in-law, Sarah Olson; brother-in-law, Jim Newman; nephew, Gene Peterson; and niece, Tina Peterson.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kelly Jo (Bill) Spaulding; two grandchildren, Mason and Ava Spaulding; two siblings, George Olson and Evelyn Newman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a gathering of family and friends to celebrate the lives of Don and Irene Peterson from 1 – 3 p.m on Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Barnum Community United Methodist Church. A private inurnment will be held in Elim Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
