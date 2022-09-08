March 13, 1996 - Aug. 30, 2022
Hunter D. Thorman, age 26 of Cloquet, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in a motorcycle accident. He was born March 13, 1996, in Duluth, the son of Scot and Lynette (Kimber) Thorman. Hunter graduated from Barnum High School in 2014 and attended Alexandria Technical School for welding. He worked as a welder/mechanic for Blaine Brothers in Scanlon. Hunter loved his dog, Luna, riding motorcycles, driving his John Deere B Tractor, guns, working on his 1972 Chevelle, having “Large Bonfires,” camping at the farm and at Bent Trout Lake Campground, wearing unmatched socks, singing the Disney music from “Frozen,” and being with his friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.