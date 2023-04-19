Hulda E. Telker Apr 19, 2023 Apr 19, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hulda Emelia Telker, 96, of Moose Lake formerly of Barnum went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 13, 2023. She was born in Mahtowa to Gust and Edith Johnson.Hulda married Rudolf “Rudy” Telker on Oct. 26, 1945 and eventually they settled in Barnum to raise their three children.Hulda was a lifelong member of Mahtowa Covenant Church and shared her love of Jesus with everyone she met. She loved getting together with family and friends. Having her grandchildren and great-grandchildren around her filled her with so much joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy; son, Jeff; brother, Carl Johnson; sister-in-law, Hazel Johnson; sons in-law, Ed Kotowski and Lorin Emrick. She will be missed by her daughters, Susan Kotowski, Karla (Randy) Tschetter; daughter in-law, Mary Telker; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and friends.A funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Mahtowa Covenant Church, 2732 2nd St, Mahtowa. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarlys E. JohnsonRebel alum Big Ten Champion, NCAA indoor nationals participantLocal roads affected by floodingTick season is near, learn how to prevent a biteKaren L. FoxAdventures in Africa, horseback riding, sharks and tigers, oh my!Who will transport our kids?Emergency county commissioner meeting scheduledVolunteers provide important services, equipmentAmerican Pickers to film in Minnesota Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.