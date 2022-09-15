Howard L. Eskuri, 74, Kettle River, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at Essentia, Moose Lake. He was born on Nov. 12, 1947 in Kettle River to Paul and Lillian Eskuri. Howard grew up in Kettle River where he attended grade school. He lived in Duluth and Hopkins before returning back to Moose Lake where he attended high school and graduated. Howard proudly served his country in the Air Force where he was trained as a medic and stationed in Alaska. Howard worked for the VA for over 25 years while living in Richfield. While working there, he met the love of his life, Heather Patterson. They were married in 1985 and lived together in Richfield until she passed away in 1996 from cancer. In 2000, he moved to Kettle River. Howard was a member of the Kettle River American Legion and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. He was involved with the Kalevala Township Board, Board of Adjustments for Carlton County, and was the sexton for Leonard Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Heather; father: Paul Eskuri; and an infant brother: Larry Paul Eskuri.
Howard will be lovingly remembered by his mother and step-father: Lillian and Duane Grace of Moose Lake; three siblings: Judy Blocker of Sumter, SC; Bruce (Coral) Eskuri of Moose Lake; and Lynne Eskuri of Hopkins; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Kettle River. Inurnment will be in Leonard Cemetery, Kettle River.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.