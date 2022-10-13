Sept. 5, 1930 - Sept. 30, 2022
Harold “Bud” Pearthree, age 92, of Cambridge and formerly of Barnum and Hinckley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Bud was born September 5, 1930 in McGregor to Arnim and Christine (Johnson) Pearthree. He grew up in McGregor and graduated from McGregor High School in May 1947. He farmed and logged with his father. He then began driving a milk truck for Old Home Creameries of Moose Lake, eventually purchasing his own route and being self-employed for the rest of his career.
On Jan. 16, 1954 he married Marilyn Moline and they raised their four children in the Barnum and Hinckley areas. He was an ardent supporter of his children and grandchildren in every sport they participated in, taking time to work with them and be at their games.
Upon retirement, Bud and Marilyn pulled up roots and headed west settling in the Black Hills of South Dakota. He worked as a tour guide at Custer State Park doing jeep rides and teaching tourists about the rich history and cultures of the area. This fulfilled his dream of sharing his love of history and the outdoors with those around him. He received numerous letters of thanks and also recognition awards from the state of South Dakota. After 10 years they returned to Minnesota to spend time with their family.
Bud’s favorite place was the hunting camp that they built on the Pearthree family homestead. There he enjoyed hunting, mowing the lawn, playing cards, sharing stories and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by so many.
Bud is survived by four children, Deb Pearthree, Craig Pearthree (Yvonne Olsen), Cindy (Mark Sundberg), and Heidi (Steve) Olander; grandchildren Ben, Mikhail, Peter, Jesse, Kelsey (Sergio), Isaac, Janaya, Lacy, Aaron, Zenebesh, Amanda (Adam), Betsy, and Jackie; great grandchildren Liliana, Niko, Colten(CJ), Kade, Karsyn and Blakely.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn, grandson Tekle, and five siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Leonard Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
