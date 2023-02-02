Sundquist, Gladys.jpg

April 7, 1928 - Jan. 29, 2023

Gladys Sundquist, 94, Moose Lake, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.  

