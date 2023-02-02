April 7, 1928 - Jan. 29, 2023
Gladys Sundquist, 94, Moose Lake, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.
She was born on April 7, 1928 to Carl and Olga Broten in Birch Creek Twp.
Gladys graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1947 and married Elwood Sundquist, the farm boy across the road, on June 26, 1948 in Moose Lake. Together, they ran a dairy farm in Split Rock Twp., retiring in 1986.
Gladys was very active in her church. At Faith Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday School and Bible School and served on the Altar Guild and the Church Council. She was active in the LCW and especially enjoyed quilting with the church ladies.
Gladys loved baking, gardening, quilting, canning, listening to polka music, and spending time with family and friends. She was a hard worker and took pride in the fact that she could still mow her lawn at age 90. She will be deeply missed by so many.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood in 2007; her parents; brother: Clarence; and good friend; Bob Beaupre.
She is survived by four children, Lynn (Lyle) Nelson of Vadnais Heights; Arman (Lucille) Sundquist of Brooklyn Park, Rodney (Rita) Sundquist of Sartell and Cyrus Sundquist of Leland, Iowa, sister, Norma (Henry) Hoffman of Kerrick; grandchildren; Steven Nelson, Paul (Teresa) Nelson, Lisa (Mike) Gassert, Ryan (Angie) Nelson, Marc (Connie) Sundquist, Adam Sunquist, Katie (Neil) Gerads, and Matthew (Kirstie) Sundquist, seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A very heartfelt thank-you to the hospice team at Essentia Health, Duluth; especially Brandy, Matt and Jennifer. Also, to the wonderful care team at Solvay Hospice House.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Lake. Spring interment will be in Nordland Cemetery, Birch Creek Twp.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
