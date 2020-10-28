Gladys “Gladie” Mae DeVriendt (Peterson), 82 passed away at Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 with family by her side. She was born October 28, 1937 in Saginaw, MN and raised on the family farmstead. She was a 1956 graduate of Brookston High School and later Carey Gaspard School Of Business in Duluth. Gladys married Henry DeVriendt Sr. on April 15, 1961 at Queen of Peace in Cloquet. Gladys enjoyed gardening, carpentry, baking, bowling, and especially being an Auntie and Grandma. Her career included working at North Shore Manufacturing, nurse’s aide for St Luke’s in Duluth, accountant/bookkeeper for Duluth Laundry, clerk at Duffy Motors in Carlton, and running the family gas station, Henry’s Skelly in Carlton. In addition, she was a subsistence farmer raising beef cattle, large gardens, and cabbage fields while raising six children. She had significant involvement in helping to raise her eight grandchildren too. Gladys was a past member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Carlton, Scandinavian American Fraternity, and also volunteered for many years with the Wrenshall sports booster club.
Gladys was preceded in death by her son, Paul DeVriendt; parents, Edwin H. and Odele (Jarvis) Peterson; father and mother in-law, George and Mary DeVriendt; sisters, Alverna (Eustace) Smith, Shirley (John) Dalton, June (Joseph) Likness, and Marilyn Oakland; and brothers, Edwin L. and Raymond Peterson; in-laws, Ralph Wallgren, William Anderson, Arthur Larsen Sr., John Duffy and other precious relatives.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Sr.; children, Henry Jr. (Lori Matheny) DeVriendt of Wrenshall, Victoria (Steven) Campbell of Cloquet, Nancy (Jason Johnson) DeVriendt of Carlton, Sally (Dawn LeDoux) DeVriendt of Carlton, and Kevin (Derrick Jones) DeVriendt of Wrenshall; grandchildren, Henry III “Hankie” (Callie) DeVriendt of Barnum, Michael (Megan) Campbell of Cloquet, Anthony Klassen of Carlton, Stephanie (Kelsey) Campbell of Duluth, Taylor (Malachi) Schubert of Mahtowa, Haily Klassen of Hibbing, Nicholas and Carley DeVriendt-LeDoux of Carlton; great grandchildren, Colten, Emma, Maya, Makayla, Maliyah and baby boy Campbell on the way; sisters, Muriel “Molly” Wallgren, Kay Larsen, Ramona “Monie” (Gilbert) Ehnes, and Juanita “Nita” Anderson; brother, LeRoy (Darla) Peterson; in-laws, Loren Oakland, Joyce Peterson, and Lois Duffy; and many, many nieces and nephews and extended families.
Special thank you to her Inter-Faith Care Center family. The special loving, compassionate, and dignified care for the past 5+ years is appreciated. She loved you like family too. Thank you to St. Croix Hospice care.
Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th St., Cloquet. Visitation will continue from 10 until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, October 28th (Gladys’ birthday) also in the funeral home. Masks are required. The service will be broadcast on FM 98.3 if you are parked in the funeral home parking lot. Burial will be in St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, Carlton. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, 4503 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811. 218-727-5653. To sign the guest book and offer an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
