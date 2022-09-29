Geraldine Catherine Eckhoff, 85, Barnum, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Moose Lake Village. She was born on April 17, 1937 in Barnum to Robert and Catherine Weske.
Geraldine attended Barnum High School where she graduated in 1955. She worked for the Postal Service until her retirement in both Forest Lake and St. Paul. Geraldine lived in Minnesota the majority of her life with the exception of a few years in Colorado. She loved spending time with her family, riding on the golf cart on her acreage, picking agates, crocheting, doing diamond art, and was an avid collector of gnomes.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Kohl; daughter-in-law, Gail Baublitz; and four brothers, Mike Weske, Walt Weske, William Weske, and Johnny Weske.
Geraldine will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Randy (Tammi Jo) Baublitz; Bruce (Monique) Swanson; Shandra (Troy) Treichel; and Lisa (Jason Lobeck) Adams; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Judy) Weske and Roger (Marge) Weske; sister-in-law, Delores Weske; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Barnum Community United Methodist Church, Barnum, MN.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
