April 17, 1937 - Sept. 16, 2022

Geraldine Catherine Eckhoff, 85, Barnum, died peacefully on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 in Moose Lake Village. She was born on April 17, 1937 in Barnum to Robert and Catherine Weske. 

