Gerald Nelson, 86, Wrenshall, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, October 16, 2020. He was born in St. Paul to Verner and Ethel Nelson on February 14, 1934. At the age of 14, Jerry moved to Park Rapids where he attended high school and graduated in 1952. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served from 1952 to 1955.
On July 13, 1957, Jerry married Clarice Amundson. They made their home in White Bear Lake where they raised their four children. In 1979, they moved to the Wrenshall/Holyoke area where Jerry continued working for Ironworkers Local 512. After working for over 32 years, he retired in 1993. During his career, he often traveled for work which allowed him and Clarice to see different areas all over the country. After retirement, he worked at Moose Lake Golf Course for 10 seasons where he was also a member. He enjoyed golfing with the men’s league and was very proud of his Hole-In-One! During his retirement years Jerry volunteered for Mission Builders, enjoyed fishing, his family and farm. He was an active member of Oak Lake Lutheran Church, where he helped with the country fair, sang in the choir and was master soup maker.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Verner and Ethel Nelson and a brother Virgil Nelson.
Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife Clarice of 63 years; children: Susan (Dan) Sundeen of Ekron, KY; Janet (Mark) Ringsred of Maplewood; Lori (Glenn) Birkholz of Lake Elmo, and Brian (Brenda) Nelson of Cloquet; grandchildren: Carrie, Daniel, Stephanie, Ryan, Andrew, Rachel, Jacob, and Nicholas; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from Noon until the 1 pm service on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Social distancing guidelines will be followed with masks required. The funeral service will be broadcasted to the parking lot on 101.3 FM to allow attendance by car if preferred. Lunch will follow the service at the funeral home. At 2:30 PM, a procession to Oak Lake Community Cemetery will take place. Memorials are preferred to Oak Lake Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette October 22,2020)
