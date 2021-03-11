Gerald Antilla

On Feb 27, 2021 Gerald (Jerry) Antilla passed away while visiting his son in Lamar, Missouri. He passed away peacefully in the presence of his wife and family members.
Jerry is survived by his wife Della, sons Darrell (Char) Antilla of Stacy, Minn., Gary (Hope) Antilla of Lamar, Mo., and daughter Suzy (William) Manley of Lakeside, Texas, seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Verna Holman, Rush City, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Walter Antilla, two sisters and seven brothers.
Jerry was born on February 15, 1934 in Silver Township, Carlton County, Minn. He graduated from Moose Lake Community School and attended North Central Bible College prior to marriage. Jerry married the love of his life, Della Smitham in 1955 culminating in over 65 years of marriage. Together they raised their children in the Crystal and Maple Grove area and resided in Wyoming, Minn. at the time of his passing. Jerry retired from Minnesota Rubber Company after 28 years. He and Della embarked on new ventures including hotel and property management. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, traveling, and playing the piano. Della accompanied him on the violin and together they made quite a team as they shared their talent and love for the Lord. Many people have been blessed by their ministry of gospel music and countless testimonies of the goodness and faithfulness of the Lord. It was the blessing of cherished friends, family, a devoted wife, and his heritage of faith that fueled his passion for life. He loved going to church and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life such as a cup of coffee with friends and especially topping it off with dessert.
A memorial service is scheduled on Saturday March 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Linwood Covenant Church, 6565 Viking Blvd. NE Wyoming, MN. Friends and family are invited to lunch following the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.