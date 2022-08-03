Oct. 4, 1932 - July 22, 2022

Gerald (Jerry) Allen went peacefully to his new heavenly home on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born on Oct. 4, 1932, in Superior, Wisc. to Oscar Allen and Josephine (Pince) Allen. Gerald graduated from Superior, Wisc. Centennial High, Wartburg College and received graduate degrees from Luther Seminary and the University of Minnesota. He served as a parish pastor at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Duluth, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Castle Danger. 

