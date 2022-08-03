Oct. 4, 1932 - July 22, 2022
Gerald (Jerry) Allen went peacefully to his new heavenly home on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was born on Oct. 4, 1932, in Superior, Wisc. to Oscar Allen and Josephine (Pince) Allen. Gerald graduated from Superior, Wisc. Centennial High, Wartburg College and received graduate degrees from Luther Seminary and the University of Minnesota. He served as a parish pastor at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Duluth, and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Castle Danger.
He was employed by the University of Minnesota Duluth where he served as the registrar, director of admissions, director of student services and as a faculty member. He was actively involved in the life of the university, having served on governance and administrative committees. He was also active in community activities, having served on the Duluth Public School Board, the Duluth Teachers Retirement Board, the Duluth Teachers Credit Union and an officer of the Minnesota DFL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Viola (Allen) Johnson, Marjorie Allen; brothers Claude, Clyde, Arthur, Clayton, George, Alfred, William; and an infant sister. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ann (Peterson) Allen.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Richardson) Allen and his children, Dr. Becky Allen (Kevin Smith), Tim (Mary), Tom (Robin), Michael (Donna), Becky Christy (Nate) and David Prachar (Lisa). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tina, Tom, Maria, Kennedy, Grace, Morgan, Madison, Rachel, Sarah, Emily, Ian, Elliot, Jon, Joe and great-grandchildren, Bryn, Olivia, Isek, Lucy, Eden and Nolan.
Gerald and his wife, Shirley, have been members of First Lutheran Church in Hinckley, where his memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home in Moose Lake, will host a visitation the evening before the memorial service from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2022.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
