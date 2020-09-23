Georgieann Lind

Georgieann Faye Lind (80) of Barnum, MN passed away on September 11, 2020 from a stroke. Jo, as she was called by her family and friends, was born on August 6, 1940 to Theodore & Henrietta (LaFrenz) Sarvela in Silver Township, MN at her grandmother’s home. She graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1957.
Jo worked in administrative positions at the Moose Lake Creamery and after 23 years of service, she retired from Carlton County Soil & Water in 2000. She served as Skelton Township clerk for many years. She enjoyed organizing her graduating class reunions as well as her family reunions for the Lind-Fahlstrom and Sarvela families. As the family historian, she took extraordinary efforts in searching, organizing, and maintaining the precious memories of the Sarvela and Lind ancestry.
She married Paul Lind on March 21, 1962 in Rochelle, IL. They moved to their home in Barnum on “Battle Alley” in the early 1960’s, where she resided for the rest of her life.
Jo loved taking vacations to some of her favorite destinations such as Hawaii, California, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Nevada and shorter trips to Sioux Locks, the Black Hills, and Branson, MO.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Paul (April 27, 2020); son, Troy (2004); her father, Theodore (1965), mother, Henrietta (2006); and brother, Kenny (2011).
She leaves behind her sons: Paul Lind III of Le Mars, IA and Doug (Lori) Lind of Barnum, MN; daughter Amy (Jamey) Armstrong of Duluth, MN; granddaughters; Briana Lind, Kayla (Jared) Woolven and Kendall Seboe; Grandsons: Jacob, Joe, and Jonathan Lind; Brendon (Alexis) and Alex Seboe and Derek (Hannah) Armstrong; great grandson Camden Armstrong; sisters, Dolly (George) Grieger, Joyce (Sam) Sandbo, Linda (Jerry) Hanson, Dorothy (John) Palmer, Bonnie (Andy) Covington; and brother, Wally (Renita) Sarvela; brother-in-laws, Steve (Kathy) Lind and Leonard Lind; as well as many friends and relatives all over the country.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October 17, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 PM at her son, Doug’s home: 3670 County Road 139, Barnum, MN 55707.
Private Family Inurnment will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Barnum on a later date.
