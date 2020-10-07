Georgieann Lind

Georgieann “Jo” Lind
Aug. 6, 1940 - Sept. 11, 2020
Georgieann “Jo” Lind, 80, Barnum, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 11, in Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life will be from 2-6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 17, at her son’s home, 3670 County Road 139, in Barnum. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Barnum.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home in Moose Lake, Minn.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette 10.8.20)
