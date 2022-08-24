July 4, 1939 - Aug. 21, 2022
Gail S. Vollmar, 83, Moose Lake, died Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 at Essentia Moose Lake. She was born on July 4, 1939 to Ernest and Evelyn Vollmar in Minneapolis. She grew up in Minnetonka where she graduated from high school and attended college. Gail worked as a nurse’s aide through the years. She lived the last 15 years in Moose Lake. She had a great love for people, God, and God’s creations. She truly loved her grandchildren whom were so very special to her. Gail always had that loving, caring, and genuine character about her that was accented by her smile. It was this character which allowed her to touch so many people’s lives. She enjoyed wildlife, fishing, and the great outdoors.
