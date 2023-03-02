Gail Diane Johnson, 73, of Mahtowa passed away on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 in St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born on July 27, 1949 to William and Helga Jylka. Gail married Albert C. Johnson on July 29, 1972 in Mahtowa.
Her love of reading led her to her dream job, working 28 years for the City of Cloquet at the public library. She also enjoyed her summers after her retirement at Lake Cutfoot Sioux.
Gail was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Elina Heikkila and Stephan and Ida Jylka; parents William and Helga Jylka; brother, Gary D. Jylka; niece, Tracy Jylka; and nephew, Jeremy Jylka.
She will be deeply missed by her husband Albert; sons, Troy W. (Tina) Johnson and Todd A. Johnson both of Cromwell; her pride and joy were her grandchildren, Cailee, Johanna, Christina, Trey (Caelan) and Anja; but her greatest joy were her great-grandchildren, Michael, Cooper and Ava. Also special to her heart, were nieces, Tammy (Jim) Myrick and Gina (Mitch) Tavares; her childhood best friend, Phyllis Lehti (Jim) Casperson; her only remaining first cousin, Kenneth Koivisto; and numerous friends and neighbors.
A gathering of friends and family will be held in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
