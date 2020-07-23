Fredrick Victor Carlson, Jr., 76, resident of Hinckley, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 in his home. He was born in Duluth on August 7, 1943.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Moose Lake. Social Distancing and Masks are required while attending this service. Inurnment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Moose Lake.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.