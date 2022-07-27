Fred Adolph Heyn of Sweeny, Texas, age 92, passed away peacefully into heaven, Monday, July 18, 2022, due to complications from a stroke. He was under nursing care in Bay City and was surrounded by family at the time of his death. 

Fred was third of 14 children, born in Pine City to the late Fred and Amelia Heyn. He served in the United States Air Force as an airline mechanic/instructor, from 1950 to 1954, which is what brought him to Texas from Minnesota. He graduated with a BBA in 1956, from Southwest Texas State University. He married Bernardene in 1955 and they eventually moved to Sweeny, where they raised three wonderful children. He was employed at Phillips 66 Refinery for 36 years and held many positions including, supervisor in electrical maintenance and training director. He accepted Jesus and was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Old Ocean where he was active teaching Sunday School for many years. 

