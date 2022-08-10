July 31, 1942 - July 28, 2022
Frank R. Wagner, Jr., 79, Holyoke, died peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth with his daughter and son-in-law by his side.
He was born on July 31, 1942 in St. Paul to Frank and Hilda Wagner. He grew up in the Como Park area of St. Paul. Frank married Joy Poss in South Dakota in 1962 and to this union two daughters were born, Christina and Lisa. He later lived in the Battle Creek area of St. Paul and worked as a switchman for Milwaukee Railroad. He later moved to a cabin on Nett Lake near Holyoke. He kept busy over the years working at Greenview, Nickerson Fire Crew, Teryjon Aviation with Heliteck as a fuel truck driver, smoke chaser for Moose Lake area, local sawmills, local dairy farms baling hay, and also as a caretaker for private homes mowing lawns and plowing snow. He loved estate sales, garage sales, working with wood, and adding to his collections.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Hilda Wagner.
Frank is survived by two daughters: Christina Wagner and Lisa (Randy) Jude; two grandsons: Eric (Erin) Palmer and Adam (Krista) Palmer; two great granddaughters: Kya and Vera; two sisters: Lillian (Daryl) Erickson and Dolores Wagner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Following the service, there will be a time of coffee, cookies, and fellowship to share stories about Frank.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
