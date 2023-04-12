March 26, 1938 - April 3, 2023
Florian Kwapick, 85, Willow River, died Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born on March 26, 1938, in Split Rock Township to Andrew and Rose Kwapick.
March 26, 1938 - April 3, 2023
Florian Kwapick, 85, Willow River, died Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born on March 26, 1938, in Split Rock Township to Andrew and Rose Kwapick.
He grew up in Split Rock Township and attended the Wilson School and later Moose Lake School.
Florian logged for a few years and loved talking about the logging days with the Filipiaks and Jusczaks. In 1956, Florian moved to St. Paul where he began a 49 plus year career at Waldorf Paper.
He served in the Army, in the motor pool, between 1961 and 1963, only to return to the job he loved at Waldorf Paper.
On Dec. 1, 1962, Florian married Patricia Youngberg in St. Paul. They raised their family in St. Paul and often enjoyed the time spent at Patricia’s family farm outside of Willow River. After retiring in 2006, Florian spent more time up north with his family and friends. He truly enjoyed spending time with Gary and Brian Kuhlman as well as Steve Tomczak and Kevin Youngberg. Florian liked auctions, playing cards, gardening, motorcycling in the old days, hunting, and tinkering with lawnmowers.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Linda; parents, Andrew and Rose (Michog) Kwapick; sisters, Rose Klejeski, Gertrude Tomczak, Lorraine Westerberg, Regina Kuhlman, and Dorie Youngberg; brothers, Raymond Kwapick, Clemence Kwapick, Clifford Kwapick, and Stanley Kwapick.
He will be remembered by his son, Raymond (Rebecca) Kwapick; grandsons, Wyatt Kwapick, William Kwapick and Weston Kwapick; twin brother, Franklin Kwapick; sisters-in-law, Marcella Kwapick, Barbara Kwapick and Norma Kiminski; brother-in-law, Gene Kuhlman; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank Florian’s niece and nephew, Karen and Gary Youngberg for their wonderful care of Florian through the years.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home in Moose Lake, resuming 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, in Moose Lake. Spring burial will be at Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Birch Creek Twp. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree in Florian’s memory.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.