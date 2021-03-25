Florence Kalenius; longtime resident and retired elementary school teacher, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Lakeside Health & Rehab Center in Pine City at the age of 79.
Florence Lorraine Kalenius was born March 31, 1941 to Wilho and Ailie (Walitalo) Kalenius in Cloquet, Minnesota.
Florence is survived by her 11 nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Wilho and Ailie Kalenius; four sisters: Ellen, Ethel, Hazel, Inez and brother Arthur.
Pastor John Stiles officiated funeral services for Florence at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family was held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Salem Cemetery in Mahtowa later this spring.
Funeral services for Florence Kalenius are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
