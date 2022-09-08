o

Jan. 25, 1937 - Aug. 24, 2022

Gwin, Eugene Howard “Gene” age 85 of Elbow Lake passed away on Wenesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Gene was born on January 25, 1937 in Owatonna.  He grew up in rural Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1955. From there he attended Humboldt Institute in Minneapolis.  He became a chemical dependency counselor and worked at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center for many years.  He was a member of the National Guard.  Gene continued being of service to others throughout his life.  He read to the blind, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, he was a member of AFSCME –serving in many positions: treasurer, steward, member, retiree, People MVP.

