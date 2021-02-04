Ethel Tyson

Ethel May Tyson, 85, of Moose Lake, died Saturday, January 30, 2021 in her home. She was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania on May 19, 1935, the daughter of Earl (Ethel) Crowley II. Ethel grew up in South East, Pennsylvania where she married Ronald Tyson Sr. on November 16, 1951. Together, they were blessed with five children.
In 1983, Ethel and Ronald moved to Moose Lake. Soon after they moved to Holyoke, where they farmed for seven years before returning to Moose Lake. Ethel worked as a CNA at Kenwood Senior Living Center.
Ethel loved painting, art, watching birds, singing in church, gardening, and crocheting. She loved her family more than anything. She belonged to the Arrowhead Art Club and Moose Lake Covenant Church.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ronald Tyson Sr.; son, Ronald Tyson Jr.; her parents; and brothers, William Kilpatrick, Robert Kilpatrick and Earl Crowley.
Ethel is survived by her four children, Terry Ann Wisman (Denis); Laura Peterson; Earl Tyson (Mary Anne); and Beth Tyson; nine grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Tyson
A Memorial Service will be held at Moose Lake Covenant Church on a later date. Burial will be in Mount Salem Cemetery, Mahtowa Township following the service this spring.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.
