Emily Irene Clark, the daughter of Gerene and Gary Johnson of Sturgeon Lake, died at her home in Louisville , Kentucky.
Emily was a fiercely loyal friend, sister, daughter and a “Mother-figure” to all who knew her, leading friends to call her “Mommily.” She worked as a vet tech and was truly fulfilled working with her clinic family, caring for pets and their families. She was also the best “fur momma” ever. Emily will be remembered for her goofy and silly sense of humor, her water bottles, never leaving home without two or three tote bags, (she looked like Mary Poppins), her well-stocked purse enabling her to offer anyone band-aids, salt, a can of beets, treats for dogs and kids, etc etc etc… And mostly she will be remembered for her HUGE HEART!
Emily was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Rev. Wilbert and Mabel Johnson and her paternal grandparents, William and Helen Summers.
She will be lovingly and forever remembered by her husband, Jonathan; “momma and daddy,” Gerene and Gary Johnson, father, Stephen Luetke, brother, Matt Luetke (Janelle Jago); sisters, Julie Moberg(Kurt) and Laura Tyo (Mike); nieces and nephews, Reilly, Lauren, Evan, Ethan, Hunter, Kiaya, Eloise, Evelyn, Harrison and Nora; step-sisters, Alicia Singer (Josh) and Jennifer Hamilton; mother-in-law; Janet Spence; and best friend Heidi Oliver.
A gathering of friends was held in Kentucky on Sunday, April 23, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13 at Hope Lutheran Church in Moose Lake, with visitation at 11 a.m., the service at noon and a lunch to follow. Memorials may be made to “Contented Critters” in Emily’s name or to donor’s choice.
