Eleanor Mae Watson Hall, loving mother of six children, passed away at the age of 94 on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Eleanor was born May 11, 1926 in Lewistown, Mont. to Vernon Edward and Leota Edna (Barrick) Watson. She graduated from Hobson, Mont. High School and in 1948, received a B.S. in Home Economics degree from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority.
On September 1, 1949 Eleanor married John Francis Hall and moved to Moose Lake, Minn. where she became well known throughout the area as the owner and operator of Moose Lake Florists. In 1970, the family moved to Saint Paul, Minn. where Eleanor and John began working together in a Shaklee business that continued to have Eleanor’s dedicated involvement for 45 years. In 1989, Eleanor moved to Austin, Texas at the request of her son, Curtis, to become an office manager for his Chiropractic practice, a position she held until her retirement on her 90th birthday. Because she wanted to continue to be productive and useful every day, she then began sewing baby blankets, donating more than 250 to Children’s Hospitals and other Austin area charities. Eleanor also enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends and continued using her talent as a florist to arrange flowers for others. Eleanor was a member of Grace Covenant Church in Austin, Texas for many years and lived a life dedicated to others.
In 2019, Eleanor moved to Eagan, Minn. to be closer to several of her children and until the COVID-19 pandemic began, enjoyed the many activities available to her at Stonehaven Senior Living Memory Care, especially the music and exercise programs. She will be remembered for her smile, kindness, generosity, and appreciation for a good joke and story.
Eleanor is survived by her loving children: Edward Hall, Hamilton, New Zealand; Connie (Suzan Palmquist) Hall, Madison, Wisc.; Curtis (Theresa Mink) Hall, Austin, Texas; William Hall, McGregor, Minn.; Thomas (Chris) Hall, Dillon, Colo.; Mary Ellen (Steven) Anderson, Eagan, Minn.; six grandchildren: Elias Hall, Sulaika Esselbrugge, Gunnar Anderson, Trenton Anderson, Sydney Hall, and Lauren Hall; three great-grandchildren: Eli, Ava, and Georgia Esselbrugge; and many nieces and nephews, neighbors and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sisters, Maxine Otis and Roberta Ridgeway, her ex-husband John, and a baby boy Hall.
The family wishes to thank the caring staff of the Memory Care facility at Stonehaven Senior Living. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, with a family service to follow at a later date when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eleanor’s name to your favorite charity. To share memories and condolences, please visit Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Homes at www.klecatskys.com.
