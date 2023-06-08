Edwin Ralph Henninger passed away at the age of 96, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton.
He was born, raised and spent his life in the rural area east of Barnum.
Ed worked for the Soo Line Railroad from the age of 15 to 65. He worked for years on track gangs followed by dozer and dragline operation.
At the same time, he also farmed 240 acres to include dairy/beef cattle operations and did gravel hauling and dozer work on the side.
After his retirement, he continued to run beef cattle and put-up hay into his late 80’s including the processing of a lot of firewood which he considered “fun to do.”
Ed was a member of the Nemadji Brethren Church followed by many years at the Barnum Community Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Nora Henninger; brothers, Jim, Vernon, Don and Ernie; daughter, Barb Holte.
Edwin is survived by his wife of 74 years, Alyce; daughter, Sharon Davis; son, Loren; brother, Gorden; sister, Eleanor Riley; grandchildren, Jason (Leina) Holte of Eagan, Jenny (Adam) Kiminski of Cloquet, Jessica Davis (Tyler Neill) of Bagley, Michelle (Justin) Purdie of Bemidji; great-grandchildren, Tayah Holte, Brylee, Araya, Tenley, Isaac Kiminski, Seth Kleeb, Harley Fowler, Alex Neill.
Visitation was Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Barnum Community United Methodist Church, 3762 Front Street, Barnum. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
