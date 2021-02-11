Edwin C. Myhre

Edwin Carlyle “Carts”Myhre, 86, died peacefully in his sleep on February 6, 2021 with his wife Donna by his side. Born Dec. 23, 1934, to Edna (Ziehl) and Carl Myhre, Ed grew up in Mahtowa, Minnesota, graduated from Barnum High School, and later earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from UMD. Ed was married to his loving wife Donna (Drewlow) for 65 years dedicating his life to family and work. He was a very active supporter of Barnum High School and Salem Lutheran Church as well as other community organizations. He retired after 44 years of working for the Northwest Paper Company/Potlatch, enjoying retirement years with his family at the lake and the beloved Shack located in the Corona Bog in Mahtowa, Minn.
He is survived by his loving wife Donna, sons Randy (Julie Solheim), Ken (Marnie Sanborn), Tom (Kim Marie) and Jim (Colleen Wekseth), eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren (Megan, Alex and Lucy Johnson; Sarah, Mike and Ellie Klyve; Katie Myhre; Jacob Myhre; Tom Myhre; Emily and Nat Shepard; Esmé Marie, Terry and Oskar Classen; Simone Marie; Björn Myhre; Saul Myhre; Luke Myhre; and adopted daughter Kristin Skinstad).
Many thanks to Dr. Bode for his incredible care over the years and Villa Vista in Cromwell and St. Croix Hospice for their care during the difficult and final week of Ed’s life.
A memorial service for Ed will be held later this summer.
