Edwin Brookman “Ed” Carlson of Barnum passed away at age 63 on Wednesday Oct. 5, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester.
Ed was born on Feb. 1, 1959 to Jim and Betty Gayle Carlson in Duluth. Ed graduated from Barnum High School in 1978. He married Lori Lundin on June 27, 1981 in Mahtowa. He worked for many years at Potlatch then at Sappi as a boiler operator before he retired in 2014.
Ed loved the outdoors whether it be fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, or most anything outside. He could have lived off the land if he needed to and passed down that knowledge to his kids. Though sometimes they were afraid to try the dish he concocted from nature and he would always reply with “you don’t know what you are missing.” He loved taking his dog, Max, for a ride to town to grab coffee and scratchers. He could “MacGyver” pretty much anything to fix it to do what it needed to. He loved agates and enjoyed cutting and polishing them and sharing them with friends. He loved spending time with his family and friends up at the cabin.
Ed was preceded in death by his father Jim in 1989. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years Lori; children Brookman (Mandee), Holly Jo, and Matthew (Chelsea); grandchildren Oliver, Jude, Sully, Ridley, and Charlie Sue; mother Betty Gayle Carlson; siblings Jody (Dave) Eller, Kelly Borglund, and Becky (Jim) Benson and many other relatives and friends.
Please join us for a memorial open house on Saturday, Oct. 22,22 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Salem Mahtowa Hall 2702 1st Street in Mahtowa.
