Nov. 27, 1933 - July 23, 2022
Ernest Leo Pionk 88, of Moose Lake died Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Moose Lake Village. He was born November 27, 1933 in Kerrick Township. Ernest was born to Joe and Anna (Dolney) Pionk.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Be part of the community
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Home delivery in county
✓ News alerts
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Online Access
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year Online Access
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
✓ Be part of the community
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Home delivery out-of-county
✓ News alerts
Already a subscriber on our previous website? Connect with your last name & account number
Nov. 27, 1933 - July 23, 2022
Ernest Leo Pionk 88, of Moose Lake died Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Moose Lake Village. He was born November 27, 1933 in Kerrick Township. Ernest was born to Joe and Anna (Dolney) Pionk.
He was united in marriage to Darlene (Mraz) Pionk on June 27, 1959 in Barnum. He worked a long time as a logger (skidder operator). He had to retire in 1980. He enjoyed gardening, and he had a green thumb. He grew the best tomatoes and cucumbers.
He really enjoyed going to Market Place and having coffee with his friends. He enjoyed making lawn ornaments out of wood and he would sell them. He had a great personality and was willing to help anyone who needed it.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe (Anna) Pionk, Siblings Leonard Pionk, Patty Burch, Clarence Pionk, Delores Kemp,
He is survived by his son Dale (Laura)Pionk, grandchildren Holly (Tony) Erjavec of Eveleth , Leanna Fowler of Memphis, Tenn., and a very special friend, Susie .
There will be a get together at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Moose Lake. At Ernest’s request there are no services to be held.
Arrangements are with the Cremation Society of Duluth Minnesota.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.