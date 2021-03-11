Duane Johnson

Duane Lee Johnson, 73, of Barnum, died on Friday, February 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. Duane was born July 27, 1947 in Superior, Wisconsin, the son of Kenneth and Muriel (Milberger) Johnson.
Duane is survived by daughter, Jodi Johnson (Rob Cummins); life partner, Marilyn Johnson; brother Dave Johnson (Bobbie Burns); brother-in-law, Kirk Wimmer (Sharon); and numerous family and friends including an aunt, nephews, nieces, cousins, colleagues and his cribbage group. Duane also leaves behind special poochie Sadie. Duane was preceded in death by his father and mother, aunts, uncles and special pets Cocoa, Brandi and Aili.
Duane worked for the State of Minnesota for 35 years before retiring due to disability. He worked at the Moose Lake State Hospital and later founded Bridge House for people with mental illness. He was a special man who is greatly missed. Rest in peace with love Duane. A celebration of life will be held later this summer.
