May 27, 1938 - April 20, 2023
Duane William Cisar, 84, Sturgeon Lake, died peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at his home. He was born on May 27, 1938 in Denham to Frank and Georgiann Cisar.
Duane grew up in Birch Creek Township, where he attended grade school and later attended school in Willow River.
Duane worked with his dad hauling milk for area farmers. On Sept. 6, 1958, Duane married the love of his life, Pauline Kiminski in St. Isidore’s Catholic Church. They lived in Duluth for a short time and Duane worked at the Horse Plant in Duluth and Brenny Dahl Block Company in Cloquet.
They later moved to Denham, and Duane continued to haul milk with his own route. In 1973, Duane began his career with the Soo Line Railroad until he retired. He was a hard worker throughout his life and truly loved farming through the years and raising beef cattle. He also logged and made firewood and enjoyed hunting, trapping, and traveling. In 2017, Duane and Pauline moved to Lake Twelve in Windemere Township.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline in 2018; parents, Frank and Georgiann; granddaughter, Kelli Berryman and siblings, Donald Cisar, Shirley Kiminski, Robert Cisar, and Kenneth Cisar.
Duane will be lovingly remembered by children, Donna Berryman, Rick (Karen) Cisar, Denise (Dale) Bergquist, Duane “Tom” Cisar and Brian (Elizabeth) Cisar; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna Mae Sheforgen and Sandra (Duane) Olson and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the 12 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, Sturgeon Lake. Burial will be in St. Isidore’s Catholic Cemetery, Sturgeon Lake.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
