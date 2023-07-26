Dorothy Mae Clark Collette, Moose Lake, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at the age of 88. She was born as the only child to Lawrence “Blackie” Clark and Mary Dorothy Lorig Clark in Glendive, Montana on Nov. 29, 1934. Given that her father was a railroad employee, the family returned to their roots in Brainerd and later moved to Duluth where Dorothy graduated from Denfeld High School in 1952.
She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Medical Technology. She worked in and managed several hospital laboratories in the area, retiring from the Sandstone Hospital in 1999.
Dorothy lived in Moose Lake since 1974, where she was involved over the years in softball, bowling, the Red Hat Society, 500 Club and Bridge Club. She enjoyed reading, traveling, crafting, playing the piano, working puzzles, and volunteering at the Moose Lake Depot. Dorothy will be remembered for her special banana bread which she baked as a thank you for others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas Collette in 1988; son, Sheldon Cartie in 2009; step-daughters, Kelly Collette Barsness in 2016 and Marci Collette Mohelsky in 2021.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Susan Cartie of Sturgeon Lake, Steven (Nancy) Cartie of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Sandra Cartie of Eagle, Idaho; step-son, Chris (Ellen) Collette of San Diego, California; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and her cat, Emma.
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake. Private burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Brainerd.
