Nov. 29, 1934 - July 21, 2023

Dorothy Mae Clark Collette, Moose Lake, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 at the age of 88.  She was born as the only child to Lawrence “Blackie” Clark and Mary Dorothy Lorig Clark in Glendive, Montana on Nov. 29, 1934.  Given that her father was a railroad employee, the family returned to their roots in Brainerd and later moved to Duluth where Dorothy graduated from Denfeld High School in 1952.  

