Dorothy Jurek, age 87, of New Hope passed away June 26, 2021.
Preceded in death by husband, Robert Jurek; parents, George and Josephine (Milczark) Kaspszak.
Survived by daughter, Kelly Pearson (Philip); granddaughter, Ashley Pearson; grandson, Antony Pearson; brother, David Kaspszak (Joan) and granddog, Sparkey.
Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at St. Joseph Parish Center, 8701 36th Ave. N., New Hope. Visitation was held Monday, June 28, from 5-8 p.m. with a prayer service and memory sharing at 7 p.m. at Gearty-Delmore Chapel of Plymouth, 15800 37th Ave. N. and one hour prior to Mass at church.
Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements by Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.