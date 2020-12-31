Doris A Moffett

Doris Arlene Moffett, longtime resident of Moose Lake, entered eternal rest on Christmas Eve, December 24th, 2020 in Essentia Health – Moose Lake. She was born on August 22, 1940 in Pelican Rapids, Minn. to Ole and Anna (Haugen) Arntson.
Doris grew up in Pelican Rapids, attending country school in Scambler Township and graduating High School from Pelican Rapids in 1957. She enjoyed her days working at a bank while attending Moorhead State. Doris married the love of her life, Robert W. Moffett, Sr., after meeting him at the North Port Bowling Alley on a blind date. To their marriage, five children were born. The family moved to Moose Lake in 1975. Doris enjoyed being a stay-at-home Mom, ensuring the kids ate a warm breakfast every morning. She continued her education at Fon Du Lac, and obtained an LPN degree from Lake Superior College. In 1985, she began working at the State Hospital in Moose Lake. Doris loved quilting, gardening, tending to plants and flowers, crafting, baking, trying new recipes, and cooking for others. She was passionate about her Norwegian Heritage; sipping a good, strong ‘Norwegian’ cup of coffee, Trondelog and rosemaling. She cared deeply for her family genealogy and traveling. Doris has enjoyed the sights of Norway, Greece, Scotland, Austria, Hawaii, and many, many places across the USA. Country was her favorite genre of music, always listening to a good song and dancing along. Doris was always up for a good ride with her husband, Bob. For over 45 years, she was a devoted member to Hope Lutheran Church, volunteering and baking cakes for funeral luncheons. She always had a smile on her face, a song in the works, and her arms ready for a big hug. She surrounded herself with people she loved and who loved her.
She left this Earth on her favorite day of the year, Christmas Eve. Always our Christmas Angel, she spent every Christmas Eve gathering her family and dear friends for a large Christmas meal, reading of the Christmas Story from the family bible, singing carols, and passing gifts under her beloved Christmas tree and blooming Christmas cactus. She loved reading the Christmas cards she received and would reread them throughout the season.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Anna.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, Robert W. Moffett, Sr.; children, Anna (Philip) Lattu, Robert (Dawn) Moffett, Jr., Deanna Moffett, Mardell Moffett, and Tammy (Chad) Burginger; grandchildren, Aaron Lattu, Abigail (Brett) Odegard, Robert “Robby” Moffett III, Mercedes Moffett, Bo Moffett, Evan Carlson, Olivia Moffett, Doris Burginger, Chad Burginger, Jr., and Brette Burginger; sisters, Marlys (William) Meagher, and June (Leroy) Hansen; sister-in-law, Edna Mae (George) Lewis; fifteen nieces and nephews; special Godchildren; and her beloved family and friends in Norway.
Private family services will be held in Hope Lutheran Church of Moose Lake on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Inurnment will be in Grove Lake Lutheran Cemetery, Pelican Rapids, at a later date.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
