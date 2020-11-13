Donna Mae Rengo was born April 20, 1936 in Duluth, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Martha (Finell) and Evert Anderson. Donna graduated from Cromwell High School 1954.
Following school she was united into marriage to Ray Rengo. They lived in Tacoma, Washington 10 months while Ray was stationed at Fort Lewis. They purchased the Rengo Family Farm in Automba, Minn. and farmed until 1975. Donna was a wonderful cook and there was always plenty of food. Donna had a compassion to help others. She loved garage sales and spotted a sign miles away, actually every kind of shopping. She loved to sew and craft.
In 1993 Ray and Donna moved to Alexandria. They loved watching all their grandchildren play sports and other activities. Donna and Ray loved spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and friends.
On Saturday, October 31, 2020 Donna passed away at the age of eighty four years. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, parents, brother Dick Anderson (Joanie), Joanne Simpson(Bill), Mary and Ed Katzmarek. Donna is survived by daughter Darice Cunniff and husband Bob, of Alexandria, Shar- Ann and husband, Jeff, Coon Rapids, Minn.; Deane Rengo of Automba, Minn.; Shawna Anderson and husband Ray Lonsdale Minn.
Grandchildren, Chanda Jothen (Nick), Kevin Cunniff (Jess), Bryce Cunniff, Ryan Brozek (April). Great-Grandchildren-Keegan and Carter Cunniff, Cade, Carson, and Lyla Jothen, and Ruby Brozek.
Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at a later date.
