Donald T. Naylor

Donald (Kelly) T. Naylor, of Sturgeon Lake, Minn. passed away on January 19, 2021, in Yuma Ariz. with daughter Molly at his side. He was 90 years young.
Don was born and raised in Willow River, Minn. he was a graduate of Willow River High in 1949, and he was a member of several school sports teams. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was employed by Wonder Bread, Smith Welding and Unisys.
Don was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Barbara Lois Sorving Naylor, his parents Joseph and Anna Naylor, and his siblings; Clyde, Irene, Ross, Evelyn, Walter, Esther, Grace, Joe and Rosemund.
He is survived by his daughters Nancy Naylor, Molly Naylor Olson and her husband Larry Olson, grandson Jason Knight, great-grandchildren Damian Knight and Jenna Sullivan, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held at his home in Sturgeon Lake, Minn. on September 11, 2021 from noon to 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be served. For more information please call (612) 327- 8869 or (763) 535-3390.
