Donald H. Richardson, 87, Sturgeon Lake, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Essentia Health, Moose Lake. He was born on March 18, 1935 in Arthyde to Roland and Martha Richardson.
Don grew up and attended school in Arthyde and later Willow River High School graduating in 1953. He moved to the Twin Cities and worked for American Linen.
Don was drafted by the U.S. Army where he served for two years. He was very proud about serving on the Presidential Honor Guard and loved to tell about all the dignitaries he crossed paths with.
On June 15, 1963, Don married Pamela Johnson in Faith Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Lake. They lived in Minneapolis and Don continued his job at American Linen.
In 1974, they moved to Sturgeon Lake and Don purchased a wholesale dairy business which he owned and operated for over 25 years as Don’s Dairy. After retiring in 1994, Don began driving shuttle bus at Grand Casino Hinckley for about 10 years. He truly loved this job where he carried out his passion of visiting with people. Don loved being outdoors, gardening, four-wheeling, camping, and attending the White Pine Threshing Show. He was happiest spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Martha Richardson; brother, Herb Richardson; infant sister, Rose Richardson; sister-in-law, Debbie Doboszenski; two brothers-in-law, Kenny Prachar and Jerry Allen; son-in-law, Craig Grabinski and a grandson, Derek Grabinski.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Pamela G. Richardson; children, Jackie (Dave) Bandzak, Cindy (Lance) Kiminski and Steve (Pam) Richardson; grandchildren, Tony Jaros, Bobbie Jo Sepulveda, Travis Grabinski, Josh Richardson, Rebecca Calhoun, Jenna Eckstein, and Rachel Richardson; great-grandchildren, Noah, Madison, Jackson, Elijah, Camden and Lincoln; sisters: Mary (Dave) Endrizzi and Shirley Allen; sister-in-law, Nancy Richardson; brothers and sisters-in-law: Roger and Susie Johnson, Gary and Diane Johnson, Kathy and Galen Neigum, and Tom Doboszenski and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake. Spring burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery, Willow River.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
