Donald D. Peterson, 85, Barnum, died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Moose Lake Village. He was born on April 17, 1938 to Melvin and Arlene Peterson in Barnum.
Don grew up in the Blackhoof Township area and attended school in Barnum. He hauled pulpwood with his dad, logged in northern Minnesota, worked for the Soo Line Railroad, and operated a can and bulk milk route with his brother, Richard.
He was a veteran of the United States Army. On Dec. 27, 1969, Don married Irene Olson in Barnum.
Don worked for over 20 years for the Carlton County Highway Department, retiring in 2000. He was a volunteer firefighter for Blackhoof Township through the years. Don provided the lawn maintenance for Blackhoof Township and took care of the Sandy Lake Public access and the firehall. He also mowed roadside ditches for his brother, Robert. Don loved the outdoors and enjoyed deer hunting, spending time in the woods, cutting firewood, making bird houses, and mowing lawn. He truly enjoyed having coffee with family and friends. His greatest love was being a Papa to his grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Arlene Peterson; grandparents, Oscar and Sarah Peterson and Charles and Sophie Peterson; brother, Richard “Dick” Peterson; sister-in-law, Beth Peterson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herbert and Jennie Olson; brother-in-law, Vernon Keinanen; nephew, Gene Peterson; and niece, Tina Peterson.
Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Irene; daughter, Kelly Jo (Bill) Spaulding; grandchildren, Mason and Ava Spaulding; siblings, Robert (Judith) Peterson, Marlene Keinanen and Melvin (Chris) Peterson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life of Don Peterson will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 in Barnum Community United Methodist Church. A private inurnment will be held in Elim Lutheran Cemetery, Blackhoof Township.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
