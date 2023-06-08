o

April 17, 1938 - May 27, 2023

Donald D. Peterson, 85, Barnum, died peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Moose Lake Village.  He was born on April 17, 1938 to Melvin and Arlene Peterson in Barnum.  

