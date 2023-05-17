Dolores Wosmek was relieved of her earthly burdens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Remaining are generations of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and additional family who will each mourn her passing in their own way.
Dolores loved her many animals throughout the years, as well as anything having to to do with hummingbirds, troll dolls or Elvis. She enjoyed many games of bingo, and never went to a casino she didn’t like.
With an ever present can of Pepsi or A&W root beer by her side, she could talk for hours at her kitchen table. Her job at Jim’s Bait Shop earned her the nickname “The Worm Lady” as she sorted worms in containers by the dozen. Her feisty spirit and easy laugh will be fondly remembered.
She cared for all of her grandchildren at some point during their lives, and we will be forever grateful for the love and support she showed all of us as we transitioned from brand new parents to empty nesters and grandparents.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Hugo; sisters, Diane and Darline; brothers, Bill and Harry; and husband Terry Wosmek.
She is survived by her daughters, Connie (Joe) Woods and Miranda Scheer; sons, Billy Wosmek and Dustie (Jaime) Wosmek; grandchildren, Tanya Beals, Terry Wosmek (Scott), Nick Wosmek, Tara Cerio (Justin), Dylan and Kayce Wosmek, Alice Scheer; and great-grandchildren, Alexis and Shelby Davis, Brooklyn and Alaina Millich, Arlo and Aria Thompson; sister, Mary Lou; brothers, Duane and George; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being entrusted to the Cremation Society of Duluth. A celebration of Dolores’s life will take place from 12-2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Evergreen Senior Center, 5830 Grand Ave in Duluth.
Flowers are not allowed in the facility due to allergies.
Thank you and God Bless.
