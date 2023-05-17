Dolores Wosmek was relieved of her earthly burdens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Remaining are generations of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and additional family who will each mourn her passing in their own way. 

Dolores loved her many animals throughout the years, as well as anything having to to do with hummingbirds, troll dolls or Elvis. She enjoyed many games of bingo, and never went to a casino she didn’t like. 

